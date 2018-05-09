Couple accused of blowing money raised for homeless vet ordered to appear in court

More
They raised more than $400,000 in donations for Johnny Bobbitt Jr.
1:25 | 09/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple accused of blowing money raised for homeless vet ordered to appear in court

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57629320,"title":"Couple accused of blowing money raised for homeless vet ordered to appear in court","duration":"1:25","description":"They raised more than $400,000 in donations for Johnny Bobbitt Jr.","url":"/US/video/couple-accused-blowing-money-raised-homeless-vet-ordered-57629320","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.