How COVID-19 and lagging vaccination rates could impact fall sports

More
Student athletes speak out about their concerns and a Texas football coach discusses the challenges of the pandemic.
9:06 | 07/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How COVID-19 and lagging vaccination rates could impact fall sports

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:06","description":"Student athletes speak out about their concerns and a Texas football coach discusses the challenges of the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78895340","title":"How COVID-19 and lagging vaccination rates could impact fall sports","url":"/US/video/covid-19-lagging-vaccination-rates-impact-fall-sports-78895340"}