Transcript for COVID-19 and safety in the classroom

As parts of the country considered new lockdown measures new New York city's public schools reopened today after being closed for about a week online learning. There's been a struggle heard telewest. Some school districts are sitting up to three times as many students fail classes compared to begin fiscal year that's a crisis did you say a lot of this. Is due to problems with distance learning many teachers and parents agreed. The student should be back in classrooms but is it actually safe are we in a ruling has more room. He'll be down and back and forth these taking its two hole on some American family is sick for kindergarten are supposed to see you senator from for the first time they hold the rock miner and himself to sleep many schools across the country closing and reopening only once again shut down in person learning as the corona virus rages in nearly every state. Rory Cooper is the father of three grade school children in Fairfax Virginia who have been learning Ream will leave for months. Virtual learning so far has been an utter disaster kids are falling behind their own. There and DG missile activities. Each and B Cooper is pleading which are public school district to resume in person learning. The children or adults Parrish also went to school and her calling for each U education and school. New York City home of the nation's largest public school system begins phased reopening today for pre K through fifth grade after all its schools briefly moved to only remote learning late last month with Kobe nineteen cases on the rise. The Lyris Alice's sons about C on his in the fourth grade heading east Harlem public school feel like it's negligent. I'm stressed reasoning and us all in one week alone at the end of November more than a 153000. Covic nineteen cases were reported in children and teens across the US the largest weekly increase since the pandemic began in total more than one point three million American kids have been diagnosed. This Chinese community is still learning a lot about this virus and how it's spread well it is unclear how many of those diagnosed with covad nineteen our elementary school students there are some studies that suggest younger children may have a small impact on transmission. Well the CDC says that children could be as susceptible as adults. Obviously he you don't have one size fits sold the default position should be to try his best as possible within reason to keep the children in school at to get them. Taxes. Cool so your city schools an in your cheesy keep your for a greater how to tell us why I. I am really concerned about high incidence rate Kobe we're definitely coming into the second wave I am let in Nam my son's act. And our communities have been ravaged by a cook at nineteen so I really want to keep my son's safe. As elementary school students head back into classrooms no word on what's next for middle and high school students in the city still learning from home. Most countries in Europe including Britain France Germany and Spain kept primary schools open during their second waves so why are younger students going back first we asked the experts doctor John Brownstein of Boston's children hospital says the spread amongst children tends to be lower especially if schools implement safety measures. Like social distancing sanitizing. And in some cases even plexiglass. And nineteen is not. And seen sugar. Apology as there are certain things hundreds yes there's spread among changed so. We seem much more transition happen. I think you order a huge huge huge Spanish how the reporter or some place you can have. And seizure marine environments. ABC news live I'm Reid are rowly in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.