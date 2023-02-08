Culture Conversations: Jerome Bettis x Dieunerst Collin

ABC News' Alex Presha spoke with NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis and Dieunerst Collin, who went from a viral meme to the face of Popeyes, on how name, image, and likeness deals are changing sports.

February 8, 2023

