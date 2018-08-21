Customers tackle alleged thieves to the ground at California Apple store

More
Police are investigating a string of robberies at Apple stores in California.
0:20 | 08/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Customers tackle alleged thieves to the ground at California Apple store
This cell phone video captures what happened after good samaritans stopped a robbery California police say. Tooth he's rushed into an Apple Store in Thousand Oaks, California tried to snatch the merchandise. To customer sprung into action and tackled the man a third person was caught in the getaway car leaving the mall two women were also later arrested in connection with the theft ring.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57312097,"title":"Customers tackle alleged thieves to the ground at California Apple store","duration":"0:20","description":"Police are investigating a string of robberies at Apple stores in California. ","url":"/US/video/customers-tackle-alleged-thieves-ground-california-apple-store-57312097","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.