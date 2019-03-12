Transcript for Dangerous winter weather slams Northeast

Dangerous winter storm dumping mounds of heavy snow on the East Coast including places like Boston where we find. Our geo Bonita as GO tell us how it is out there obviously pretty cold and lots of snow accumulating. Yes a lot of snow Kimberly good morning to you listen. You know one of the things that we've been dealing with here is also the way and all morning long we sell all of this vote blowing snow because we've seen wind gusts up to. Forty miles per hours as a pretty intense wind gusts. They've been telling people just don't go out slide because you want to go ahead and Pete a lot of the roads clear we're actually at the Boston Harbor right now. Just look at. At all of this snow here at the Boston Harbor. This is typically packed with terrorists a huge terrace neighborhood and we just don't see that many people here walking around they are heeding that warning. They are staying indoors in fact. Of Massachusetts. Closed hundreds of schools today because they just don't want people going out in this we've seen all of these dangerous accidents all across the northeast here in Massachusetts alone we know. That between yesterday and today there are parts of Massachusetts at sol more than a foot of snow. We saw all of the New York with more than two feet of snow so there is just a lot of snow a lot of wind it hasn't quit just yet it was supposed to start dying down but we haven't seen that happen. Just yet hopefully soon but if so hopefully we'll sourcing a little bit of a warm up later. But Kimberly this snow is piling up and it's gonna stick and it's gonna stick for a bit. Yeah it's certainly beautiful but as you said dangerous and I imagine geo that lots of travel has been affected as well flight cancellations and the like. Yet yesterday we are flying from LaGuardia to Boston and we were on that tarmac. For an hour and a half close to two hours and that's actually pretty good. Because a lot of people didn't get on planes at all I sold some friends is that that they were on planes sitting on that tarmac for three hours and counting so. A lot of travel nightmares in the northeast. And remember. When there's a travel nightmare at these major airports it also affects all the other airports around the country because a lot of these flights have to connect and keep going and move it around. And that just doesn't happen. So hopefully a lot of that mess will be fixed today to relieve. I am hoping so and I'm Martha hoping that you stay warm and good that the Ngo. We don't expect.

