Transcript for This day in history: March 12, 2003

A relative said it this evening it is a miracle Elizabeth Smart the smiling fifteen year old girl abducted from her home in Salt Lake City nine months ago. Has been found and she has been found alive. ABC's Judy Muller has been following this story Judy. Charlie this is an amazing development Elizabeth Smart now fifteen years old found alive today in the Salt Lake suburb of sandy. Back in June you marry call her sister said Elizabeth was abducted by a man who got in the house by cutting through a screen window. Disguised in a wig Elizabeth Smart was found in the car of Brian David Mitchell also known is Emmanuel. He did one day's work at the Smart home but is known as a drifter and a street preacher. The Smart family released an updated sketch last month based on the memory of Elizabeth sister. Who was in the bedroom the night of the abduction acting on a tip police pulled over Mitchell's car this afternoon. Mitchell was taken into custody and Elizabeth was taken to a police station for a reunion with her parents and a medical exam. Elizabeth smart's abduction last June triggered an enormous manhunt and 161000. Tips to police top suspect for awhile was Richard re C a handyman. He died August 30 of a cerebral hemorrhage. Her parents never gave up hope of finding Elizabeth alive. Elizabeth. We love you the world loves you everybody's praying for youth. And Charlie that reunion is now happening Elizabeth is back with her family.

