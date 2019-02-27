This day in history: March 15, 2018

More
Pedestrian bridge in Miami collapses.
3:02 | 02/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This day in history: March 15, 2018

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61360014,"title":"This day in history: March 15, 2018","duration":"3:02","description":"Pedestrian bridge in Miami collapses.","url":"/US/video/day-history-march-15-2018-61360014","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.