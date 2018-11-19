Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 29, 2009

Four officers in Washington State who were shot dead today execute really. We're just sitting in a coffee shop checking their laptops before their shifts even began. Police are calling it a targeted attack and as we go on the air tonight there is a manhunt on for at least one suspect. We start would Neal Karlinsky who is in park in Washington tonight Neil good evening. Dan good evening from a very active scene within the last thirty minutes or so police have declared this area right here a hot zone. They signed three sharpshooters to the area of ore milling about in the area behind me there. All part of a ferocious manhunt for the suspect who gunned down four police officers inside a coffee shop. Just down the road there. Holiday weekend shattered by what police are calling and execution. And ambush on four of their own. They're worn on a call they were. And they're doing and there are daily. Job and I opened fired on when you have four police officers and kill off form on content obviously was due dot. Police say a female officer and three male officers from the Lakewood police department were working on their lap tops while sitting in a Booth at a coffee shop. Investigators say a gunman walked up to the four shot and killed them despite the fact that all of the officers were wearing bulletproof vests. Employees inside the coffee shop at the time were left alone and watched in horror as the gunman then ran out. They weren't even on the job going anyone over that is you know trying to have their morning cup coffee and someone comes in and as a life. A massive show of force from police agencies throughout the area scoured the region for a suspect. Worried that anyone who could kill four police officers might be capable of almost anything. Many of those investigating the attack know the fallen personally. Devastating loss on what they all thought would be a quiet holiday weekend. This. Is an example. But the cost that is sometimes paid by people who believe in duty and obligation and sacrifice. And people who do that on behalf of the community. When this shooting the Lakewood police department loses between ten and 15% of its entire police force. Investigators say there appears to be no link to terrorism at this time the search the manhunt for the suspect remains very active right now down. Neal Karlinsky thank you.

