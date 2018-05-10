Transcript for This day in history: Oct. 11, 1998

From time to time a single crime grabs the attention of the whole country. The latest example the beating of a gay college student in Wyoming. 21 year old Matthew Shepard remains in critical condition after being left for dead in a field. Two men are under arrest their girlfriends are also charged as accessories. One of those women has told her story to ABC's Lisa salters she asked that her face not appear on camera. He had blood all over him and asked him what had happened and he told me that he thought maybe he had killed someone. Eighteen year old Kristen price described in di tale the horrible events of that night. As they were told to her by her live in boyfriend 22 year old Aaron McKinney. McKinney and his friend Russell Henderson have both been charged with attempted murder in the brutal attack against Matthew Shepard. Price and her friends chastity Paisley were charged as assessor Reese to the crime. He said he did not mean to do that ten heat according to price McKinney and Henderson were approached by Sheppard who is gay at a local bar. Offended they allegedly decided to rob him by also pretending to be gay and Lauri Sheppard to their truck. Price says the suspects then drove shepherd to an isolated field tied him to a wooden fence and fractured his skull with a gun. He couldn't tell me everything that it happened he just said that he he had beat him with the butt of the current. CDC who. Did he seem upset about it he was very upset. He was crying and he was throwing error been. All depressed because he'd hurt someone. For her he get no more games Hawaiian turning. City just the thought of as we. A gay guy approaching him and humiliating him. Set him off via. I guess it just it Amer McKinney's father says he's embarrassed and ashamed. He's my son. I raised him better than that are tried to. You know what can you seater that's parents. Here's and he considers gonna change what's happening. Like bill McKinney this small college town is still reeling from the tragedy. This morning at saint Paul's Catholic Church. Father Roger Smith urged the congregation to rise above the ugly cloud. That is settled over this community. I know that you are very good people butts. Do not. Mean M nice hate. As Matthew Shepard lies in a Colorado hospital beds still connected to a ventilator that doctors say is keeping him alive. Kristen price knows that all the well wishes and prayers even her own may not be enough to save his life. I'm very sorry referring. I mean I wish none of this would've ever happened. And I feel sorry for his family. I really do I mean they may not think so right now but I do. Lisa salters ABC news Laramie Wyoming.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.