Transcript for D-Day veteran on fellow soldiers: 'We watched out for each other'

Being here at the American cemetery in Normandy on this the 75 anniversary of and a beautiful feeling here it was a ceremony that was both solemn. Memorializing. The dead thousands of Americans who are laid to rest here after giving their lives to free France and free Europe from Nazi tyranny. And then it was celebratory as well because there were these old men who when they were young man worthy heroes that stormed these beaches. At peck president an acronym of France and president trump both paid tribute to them. And they were walking among these gruesome of them saying goodbye. To their friends this may be the last time many of them acknowledge that they'll be here. We ran into Marvin Sussman of Chicago 93 years old who 75 years ago. Hit those beaches on. And he was saying good bye to one Charlie guy of Louisiana we stopped to talk to them early. It certainly change. My 09. Who didn't different. How so can you can you say how this experience changed I wouldn't make cherry and dozens of other guys. From mole move. The United States. After they stopped a draft. We don't know which we know long move me guys site. Security guy here from the swamps of Louisiana. And and and the other guys and we depended on nature. Bad by the yen or we were Brothers. And be. Mean and more except for each other. It was such a pleasure and a privilege to talk to Marvin Sussman and to be here today. This was the day. For solidarity. Between the living and the dead and really between all Americans one of the things that. Marvin Sussman said there was. He learned about people from all over the country by serving in that army and that's. Kind of solidarity the perhaps we miss in America today. I'm Terry Moran here at the American cemetery in Normandy.

