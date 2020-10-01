‘The Last Days of Richard Pryor’ | Premieres Thursday at 9|8c on ABC More Comedy, The N Word, love & pain – but what don’t you know about Richard Pryor? New interviews & surprising new details. ‘The Last Days of Richard Pryor’ airs Thursday at 9|8c on ABC. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for ‘The Last Days of Richard Pryor’ | Premieres Thursday at 9|8c on ABC This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:54","description":"Comedy, The N Word, love & pain – but what don’t you know about Richard Pryor? New interviews & surprising new details. ‘The Last Days of Richard Pryor’ airs Thursday at 9|8c on ABC. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68181317","title":"‘The Last Days of Richard Pryor’ | Premieres Thursday at 9|8c on ABC ","url":"/US/video/days-richard-pryor-premieres-thursday-98c-abc-68181317"}