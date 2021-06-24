Daytona Beach police officer shot in the head, suspect still at large

Officials are offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Othal Wallace.
0:52 | 06/24/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Daytona Beach police officer shot in the head, suspect still at large
