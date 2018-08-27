Transcript for Two dead, 11 injured after shooting at Madden NFL event

We're gonna start things off at the latest in that deadly shooting in Jacksonville Florida three people are dead including the gunman our own Victor komando. Is there in Jacksonville and Victor had of the soft happen. Well Diane it was just about 2 o'clock in the afternoon. I think Jacksonville Landing it's a really popular waterfront mall here in Jacksonville. Eight Madden NFL nineteen gaming tournament was. Just getting going here a lot of people coming from all around the country take part in this. The shooter 24 year old David Katz according to the people that are playing this tournament had just lost. When he came back into this restaurant where was being held in the open fire he killed two people before turning the gun itself also injuring eleven others. Three people who were shot three victims were taken here to memorial hospital where they've received treatment the good news is that they're all in good condition they're all expected to pull the new. We sat down with two of them one was grazed by a bullet in his head the other shot in his foot. And what they described as obsolete or find. When you first or allow public that in a roomful electronics and speakers. You don't necessarily think it's a guns I mean you're never a regular person around them fired think. Minerals and guns are going to hear multiple times and that's when I'm there brazen and I dropped sort of ground that's the most unpleasant thing for me personally is that. I have a little scratch my head you know another ends of Arlene another way than we're not have an interview on morning. It's a scary you know especially don't know that there's animals you know could have died just. Travel in or traveled around the US plants in. Video game you know making a little Ernst and little side cash and there you know and just having some fun with some friends O'Neill a few times a year in just hang on you know have a good time. Those who the last thing you've ever think you know. So when their shots ring out both of those guys immediately hit the deck we spoken to a number of other people who. Ran off rain outside of the restaurant paid inside of bathrooms. In speak with the trauma surgeon here memorial hospital. He actually told us that in the coming days they were getting ready for a training session on how to handle. Mass casualty incident so the fact that this just happen at all lined up so that they were. Ready to go for anyone but came into the sort thankfully as an action those who got that we heard from any other victim who was shot they are all expected. All you Diane. As of that horrifying situation one that could have been a lot worse is Victor what else do we know about this shooter other than the fact that. Yes he was playing in seemingly lost is there any sense of kind of a motive in all of this didn't having extreme and violent. No word on the motive just yet Diane who knows that he's 44 years old to get its name Davey. From the Baltimore area he was in town for this game. His car has been in did the FBI has searched his home in Baltimore but as for a specific motive here. We just don't know yet also in speaking with a few of these people here and and you heard it in the B robots going to be this morning Good Morning America. They do believe some of these gamers believe that he was targeting some specific people but we just you know have been able to confirm that just yet. Investigators are working hard on this no doubt we know you are too Viktor and of course in Jacksonville Florida Victor thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.