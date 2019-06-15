Transcript for 1 dead in California Costco shooting

At about some fortify this evening received the call of shots fired appeared in the hospital located a force and in an extremely. Officers arrived anticipated active shooter situation. It went inside and chartered four subjects down. There's one deceased male reject and identified. There was two other adults with. An apparent gunshot wounds that have been transported to local area hospitals. And there was a shooter detained inside. He's been transported to local hospitals from my understanding from some people talk to there was apparently an argument inside. Some type argument. Incident in the direction.

