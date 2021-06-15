Transcript for At least 4 dead in latest Chicago mass shooting

I want to begin by taking a moment to address the violence that occurred at around 6 AMI today on the south side. It happened in the house over New England. We now know that several people were killed it's over others wounded. And while details are still unfolding. The last briefing that I had the medical examiner was still at work and detectives had limited contact which is seen. We must acknowledge this for what it is. The tragedy is ripped apart families. And inflicted intense trauma for several individuals. It tells us that we still have much work to do in our mission to end gun violence here in Chicago in particular. To limit. The axis. Of individuals to illegal guns. And in touch with the White House who reached out this morning to our press reports. And I am grateful for the by the administration. Have been great partners with us but we all have more to do. What we will likely learn as the details become clear is that legal guns continue to play this. Gun violence continues every deep and painful history university. Unfortunately. Chicago is not unique. We are part of a club to which cities to which no one wants to belong. Cities with mass shootings. I was in contact over the weekend with telomeres from across the country. In response to the mass shooting that just happened over the weekend an Austin. I stand with my fellow mayors across the country. As a nation. Not just by individual cities we have to be united in our stance against illegal payments. And forge common sense solutions. The solutions are there. What we means of political will to forge ahead and to implement them and demand more of ourselves. Cities individually cannot tackle this problem on its we just cannot. Be Chicago we've done absolutely everything possible. And we need help from the federal government because this is a national problem when guns kids are so porous. That they can come across our borders with such ease as we see every single day in Chicago we know that we have to have paid. Multi. Jurisdictional national solution to this horrible plague. Of gun violence. And that starts with eliminating opportunities. For criminals. Poor children. To get access to legal guns so that petty disputes. Turning to mass shooting events as we've seen over and over and over again not just this year pregnant and every year. So more has to be done and we will be calling upon our partners in the federal government to step up. And help us because we need to have a united front against this illegal scourge of gun violence.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.