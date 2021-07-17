-
Now Playing: Boy killed in amusement park accident in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Cliff collapses near boaters in Lake Superior
-
Now Playing: Federal judge deals devastating blow to DACA
-
Now Playing: The latest on the investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' at the NBA Finals
-
Now Playing: All states report increase in COVID-19, mostly due to delta variant
-
Now Playing: Trailblazing tennis star inducted to the Hall of Fame
-
Now Playing: Teenagers are stepping up and cashing in while companies scramble to fill jobs
-
Now Playing: How an armless archer trains his brain to win Olympic medals| FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: Sen. Tina Smith discusses push for green energy in infrastructure bill
-
Now Playing: TWA Flight 800 wreckage teaches lessons 25 years after tragedy
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Health care costs of gun violence
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: How COVID-19 and lagging vaccination rates could impact fall sports
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma City mayor speaks out on vaccinations, infrastructure deal
-
Now Playing: CDC director: 'This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated'
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: White House ramps up vaccination campaign as delta variant spreads
-
Now Playing: Congresswoman arrested after voting rights protest in Senate office building