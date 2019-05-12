3 dead in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

An armed, active-duty sailor opened fire on three civilian employees, killing two, before he fatally shot himself at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near Honolulu on Wednesday afternoon.
1:23 | 12/05/19

Transcript for 3 dead in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

