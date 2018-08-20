2 dead in warehouse shooting, including woman who opened fire: Police

More
The shooting took place at a Ben E. Keith Foods distribution center in Missouri City, Texas.
0:40 | 08/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 dead in warehouse shooting, including woman who opened fire: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57282904,"title":"2 dead in warehouse shooting, including woman who opened fire: Police","duration":"0:40","description":"The shooting took place at a Ben E. Keith Foods distribution center in Missouri City, Texas.","url":"/US/video/dead-warehouse-shooting-including-woman-opened-fire-police-57282904","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.