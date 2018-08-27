Transcript for Deadly mass shooting at gaming tournament in Florida

Victor of komando here in Jacksonville Florida. The victims came in a one out to the other eleven total rushed to area hospitals three people who were shot were taken here to memorial hospital one of them in the head. All three are still here receiving treatment but we're told they're in good condition and they will pull through at nearby US hospital. They received six patients one of them is still in serious condition. Hospitals have to prepare for these situations we spoke with a trauma surgeon. Who was here when the patients arrived and was here all through the night. He said that they were ready to treat anyone who came into the door and that they were actually planning a training session for another shooting incident in the coming days. Picture of endo ABC news dot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.