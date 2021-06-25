Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin Sentencing
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"38:21","description":"Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78498452","title":"The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin Sentencing","url":"/US/video/death-george-floyd-derek-chauvin-sentencing-78498452"}