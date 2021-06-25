The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin Sentencing

More
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder.
38:21 | 06/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin Sentencing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"38:21","description":"Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78498452","title":"The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin Sentencing","url":"/US/video/death-george-floyd-derek-chauvin-sentencing-78498452"}