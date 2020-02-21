Death row inmate's fight for his life shines light on use of jailhouse informants

More
James Dailey was sentenced to die in August 1987 for his role in a brutal 1985 killing.
0:58 | 02/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Death row inmate's fight for his life shines light on use of jailhouse informants
I had nothing to do it didn't go whatsoever. Who and I feel guilt from and absolutely. Group. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"James Dailey was sentenced to die in August 1987 for his role in a brutal 1985 killing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69129159","title":"Death row inmate's fight for his life shines light on use of jailhouse informants","url":"/US/video/death-row-inmates-fight-life-shines-light-jailhouse-69129159"}