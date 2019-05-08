Transcript for Death toll in El Paso massacre rises

We have been providing. Continuous. Care in the intensive care unit. To these most critically injured patients. At most times there has been more than one of us present in the icu. Unfortunately these wounds. Have been devastating and major. And we are deeply saddened to be here today. To have to tell you. That two patients have passed. In addition to the care that we have been organizing and leading. There has been an incredibly robust support staff by our sides. The nursing staff has been incredible. The del sol icu nurses. Have been amazing. Their most times there have been two or three nurses at the bedside each one of these patients. And of course is in addition to our respiratory therapists. The other support staff. In the unending support. From the leadership of this hospital led by David champ. So we are truly heartbroken. To have to be here to report this. Who loses the patients have received. Have been devastating. Consistent with whip whip check with what has been reported as a high velocity gunshot wound. Our patient who died had major. I can tell you about one of the patients who die. She that the patient had major in for a bomb of all. Injuries affecting the liver the kidney. In the intestines. She received massive blood transfusion. Utilizing all types of board products. The red cells. In addition to products that help. Co regulations. FFB. Platelets. And prior precipitate. I don't think I can add anything more at this point. It's up to echo RIDs are armed on behalf of myself my team. We were just visiting with the family and as I'm. That's on hugging the son of a guy who just lost his mom. He's he's talking about the nurses and the doctors and complementing them to me. And that's what he was thinking about. At this point and and being able to. Convey just what a phenomenal job all of the doctors all of the team here council all of the docile Emory has done. In taking care of his mom and ultimately all of the eleven victims that we received.

