Transcript for Deliberations in Manafort trial enter 4th day

I'm Katherine potter here in Alexandria Virginia outside of palm reinforced trial where were into thief who hung jury deliberations. In the financial. Crimes trial of home in fort averted. Six could come as soon as today you can see all of the media here. Setting up behind me awaiting any news that may come out of that courtroom well his statement a fourth Fay is now. Up to six men and six women their poring through thousands of pages. Of evidence 388. Exhibits total only you requested a bigger room to contain. All of this evidence now prosecutors are charging an important paid millions. Of dollars from the IRS indeed flaunted banks into loaning him millions more. Now we report says he's benefit and he has why Powell form weight on his thigh and that's president prompt. Who didn't rule out a pardon and said quote it's very sad what they've done the parliament afford. Katherine potter is reporting for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.