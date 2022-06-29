Denver Riggleman on Jan. 6 investigation: ‘The data belongs to America’

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Denver Riggleman about his new book, “The Breach: The Untold Story of the Investigation into January 6th,” and his role in the investigation’s early work.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live