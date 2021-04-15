Transcript for Derek Chauvin pleads the Fifth

This is an ABC news lives special report. The death of George lawyer Jerry children on trial. Good morning everyone I'm Diane missing an illustration of courtroom where the attorneys in the Derek -- trial are currently discussing whether showman himself will testify let's listen. Quirk comment on York silence as a sign or indication of guilt. You can't say he didn't get up and defend himself so quit your silence which jumped. There's yes. Are now you also understand that you couldn't. And testify can understand that there's a new. If you understand and if you chose not to testify for if you didn't testify he would be subject to cross examination by the students so. Yes you understand them. If you. Were crossing chairman Steve. We could not attempt to limit the scope of your testimony the state was given broad latitude to ask questions here. Yes yes we've had this conversation repeatedly correct correct it. I have repeatedly advise you that this is your decision or decision alone right right. I'm. Advised you. Gone back and forth on the matter would be coming understood. Initiatives. After winning team needing. Last night we had some for a discussion. Right hand. He made a decision. Today what you intend to testify. Former Cleveland ten to invoke your system. Federal involvement First Amendment privilege today. As usual and didn't do directly. Because. The decision whether or not to testify. Is entirely yours and ours is a personal right. Mr. Nelson makes a lot of the decisions in trial but one he cannot make for you is whether or not he testified. And he can give you advice and and you can take that advice or reject out of place. But the decision ultimately has to be yours and that he is. Is this your decision not to testify. Because your honor guard giving questions about your rate to remain silent or to testifying on behalf. It's time I don't plan does anyone. Promise anything earth threatened you in any way to keep you from justify. No problems is north restaurant do you feel that your decision not to testify as a voluntary while on your behalf of those. Now in addition to that I'm convince them that this is your personal decision. And that you are aware of your rights. But there is and the jury instruction that may be read to the jury this again as the one that you. Get to weigh in it's not for your lawyer to make the disease again he can give you advice. Don't you know one and all other places. But you didn't accept the advice or reject the advice. As to whether or not to give this instruction. If you would like I can read this instruction to the jury. Title defense rate matched us fight. The state must convince you by evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. That the defendant is guilty of the crime charged. The defendant has no obligation to prove to prove innocence. The defendant has the right match testified. This rate is guaranteed by the federal and state constitutions. You should not draw any inference from the fact that the defendant has not testified in this case. Tuesday administration. Restaurant would you like their red to the jury. Yes your honor and he had enough time to talk mr. Nelson Amal whether that's a good idea or not. I have here fire so I will read that to the jury on your request that you all right. Anything else regarding the defense case before we proceed to talk about remodel. Violence. We'll have you rest in front of injuries and then we can actually pick the right format. Plus they get vacant.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.