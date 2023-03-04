Desert covered in snow at Saguaro National Park

Stunning footage shows a snowy Saguaro National Park in Arizona as storms sweep across the west. The National Weather Service received reports as high as 4.8 inches of snow in the Tucson area.

March 4, 2023

