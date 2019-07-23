Transcript for New details on Cesar Sayoc, who allegedly mailed pipe bombs to media outlets and top Dems

And remember us Cesar say act he's the man who sent. Pipe bombs via mail to media outlets and top Democrats including. President Obama and President Clinton well we're getting some chilling new. With more. Jack good to see today what have we learned about his case what's the new details. Also new defense filings in the case put forward by his defense lawyers. Dana really grim portrait Cesar say act. He's somebody who they say lost everything in the Great Recession he lived out of his van for ten years that venue remember it was festooned with. With stickers supporting president trump been critical of some of the critics of president trump and write in in those circumstances. His lawyers say in this darkest that say our. Found light in Donald. File and social media is postings and end conservative media. Conspiracy theories. And you don't really sort of drove him at this time he is also. Heavily using steroids and suffering from mental illness and he really descended into sort of a paranoia. That sort of drove. Some of the things related to it which is sent sixteen pipe bombs to thirteen victims around the country in east triggered off and nationwide manhunt. And you know that investigation. As as quickly as it was resolved. Was really sort. Shut down major media companies for for long periods of time while police hadn't rendered bombs safe. His lawyers say that those bombs were hoax devices but. Prosecutors would have none of that they send those devices contained explosive powder which were were draft from fireworks. They contain glass shards and they contained a eight chlorine product within which prosecutors say was something called pool shot which is something that's used in swimming pools. But the intent was to create Barnes and victims that were hit with this shrapnel from this from these bombs and they say the bombs. Would not have worked as designed. But his failure at as a bomb maker doesn't make it less illegal to send bombs through the mail and they want to put him in prison pro life his lawyers though say he should get ten years. So is so what's gonna happen moving forward and he said his lawyers put in that request. With this information what goes on now. Well so now it's up to for the court it's up to the court to weigh what sentence he should get so he's he he could face life in prison. First crimes. All right Jack dot K right there in Washington thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.