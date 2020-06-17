Determined squirrel fails to climb greased bird feeder

More
The New Hampshire woman who posted this video to Facebook says she greased the pole in her backyard in order to prevent squirrels like this one from feasting on her bird feeder.
0:59 | 06/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Determined squirrel fails to climb greased bird feeder
Yeah. It's. We'll. And I. Yeah. It's. He.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"The New Hampshire woman who posted this video to Facebook says she greased the pole in her backyard in order to prevent squirrels like this one from feasting on her bird feeder.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71301031","title":"Determined squirrel fails to climb greased bird feeder","url":"/US/video/determined-squirrel-fails-climb-greased-bird-feeder-71301031"}