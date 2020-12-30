Transcript for Direct deposits arriving from COVID-19 relief bill

Long awaited stimulus checks are finally going out but now the president is attacking his own party saying those checks aren't big enough. This morning another stimulus stalemate is taking shape in Washington. As Americans begin to receive its second round of economic relief. The Treasury Department says direct deposits could have arrived as early as last night's. While releasing more -- heels about payments for Americans who qualify 600 dollars for individuals 12100 dollars for married couples. In up to 600 dollars for each qualifying child. It all comes as a measure to bump though stimulus checks from 600 to 2000 dollars. It's a major block senate majority leader Mitch McConnell blocks to attempts from democratic senators to bring it to a vote on the floor. But McConnell added that the senate will begin a process to bring three priorities to the table this week. The possible repeal of liability protections for social media companies. Election integrity and potentially the 2000 dollar stimulus checks all trumped demands. But how the senate will actually proceed is still unclear. Those three important subjects the president has learned together. After McConnell blocked the vote trumpets we did this warning quote unless Republicans have a death wish they must approve the 2000 dollar payments asap. Oh but we would Donald Trump on much could even. Even a broken clock is has the correct time twice today and Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Urging McConnell to act leader McConnell holds the key. To unlocking this dilemma. Now if you don't see those direct deposit payments in your bank account this morning being mindful. That those payments just started last night and will continue through next week and if you do not have IRS direct deposit paper checks start getting mailed out today.

