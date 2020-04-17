Disaster relief group places victims in hotels amid coronavirus outbreak

More
The Red Cross is adhering to social distancing guidelines.
1:06 | 04/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Disaster relief group places victims in hotels amid coronavirus outbreak

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"The Red Cross is adhering to social distancing guidelines.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70207340","title":"Disaster relief group places victims in hotels amid coronavirus outbreak","url":"/US/video/disaster-relief-group-places-victims-hotels-amid-coronavirus-70207340"}