Disparities faced by black communities in wake of coronavirus

More
Dr. Garth Walker, emergency physician, speaks on his powerful op-ed in the Chicago Tribune about how and why COVID-19 is affecting black people at an alarming rate.
3:52 | 04/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Disparities faced by black communities in wake of coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:52","description":"Dr. Garth Walker, emergency physician, speaks on his powerful op-ed in the Chicago Tribune about how and why COVID-19 is affecting black people at an alarming rate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70196316","title":"Disparities faced by black communities in wake of coronavirus","url":"/US/video/disparities-faced-black-communities-wake-coronavirus-70196316"}