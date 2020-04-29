Transcript for Doctors hit the streets to provide free COVID-19 testing in Philadelphia

We begin tonight with a remarkable disparity that exists in this country pools racially and economically. Earlier this week the governor of Pennsylvania called for more testing for minority and vulnerable populations. Or major health institutions have not yet succeeded in doing that. One woman in Philadelphia is taking on the task and taking the tests to the streets. It's fitting that you can find doctor Ilyce Stanford at church. No she's not a pastor though some have called her saint. Here in Philadelphia we'll tell you she's doing God's work. Hot button. And that god made away. When Carter is about to be tested for of the nineteen I'm deeply grateful what am of the outcome this night. Then none of it what he would do. So far doctor Stanford has tested more than 15100 people in the city of brotherly love and counting one. I'll say. No referrals no car no money no problem here hometown of Philadelphia blacks make up the majority of the population and nearly half of the corona virus. Cases so many of us are fees front employees at grocery stores in the post office and drive in the buses and cleaning the hospital are working in the hospital so we don't have an option to work from home. While many are talking about how Kofi nineteen disproportionately. Sickens and kills the Rosen black and brown communities. Doctor Stanford is taking action. I just could it. The part and. Another town hall meeting or watch and other webinar. Or talk about how walker aces this'll shall determine its health car and anything. So she rented a man. As a pediatric surgeon in private practice but security had access to some tests and PPE. I hit some downs and asks and things like that I'm and I reached out to doctors Agnelli trust slick sleek. And asked a come along say yes. And then we had some medical students from. Philadelphia college of osteopathic medicine that won its original an up and we got our team together so you literally 48 hours to get to. Husband got in the driver seat and they hit the streets. Simulate olds you started making house calls. Yeah absolutely. People. And just like that at the black doctors Kobe nineteen consortium was born. Group of medical professionals who assemble in church parking lots with protective gear and highly coveted corona virus tests. We basically set up like a tree eyes unit. If you well. Everytime we go chat up everything comes out Libyan. Put everything up registration. And supplies to eagle seceding to make sure all of our specimens are perfect. This is the scene everywhere they go. Bush showing up hundreds of cars waiting or even open. AR RES. Greet. It just confirms. Where exactly we're need to be testing these communities. This is day four. Running. The operation. We've got 200 people in the parking lot even before we open. People who otherwise may not have access to a test. The wrote oh well there is adamant and very well. That way we are pregnant or people underwear printing and our. Philadelphia. The birthplace of America home of the liberty bell. But for all of its fanfare. It's also the poorest big city in the country and the racial and economic disparities are evident. But what we're finding in London and underwent area wedeman number oh would bring them back there are. Some people. 05. Or are an idea on in the litter every. Doctor if some of the lap and epidemiologist at Drexel University tract who's getting tested here by zip code. Town residents in Philadelphia's wealthiest zip code Center City were five times more likely to get tested than those in North Philadelphia. Home to some of the city's poorest zip coats. So while people importer zip codes are not getting tested is often you found an inner testing positive more often when they do get tested. Yeah exactly. Of the Congo has developed a picnic collier gold glitter and gold. A trend he says is not unique to Philadelphia. But existing data found from New York to Barcelona the number of positives tends to be higher in poor areas. I probably the epidemic but never met with one thing when will we get out there. Are two it would mitigate it. Look at it and we're seeing a V epidemic that we really need them all along so. And send the it aren't. How many different acting not ultimately and that it late and that let them. The deadly that it doesn't discriminate and many many being done and on the unwelcome and they Monday that it really it. Another Red Cross is flagging a new concern. Prior to this pandemic they say blood donations from African Americans were already low. Accounting for just 4% of overall donations but now the Red Cross tells ABC news they're facing a dire shortage of donations from black donors. Just drop by 50%. Now accounting for just 2% of all donations. It's not a common were children and adults with sickle cell disease. Meet minor league. Let's huge apartment strokes and you checked. Which is an ammonia like illness. It is very important. That they receive glad that experience. Like their own. Among those diagnosed with sickle cell disease 98%. Are black. African Union and donors can be unique Europe individuals musicals. Because they have proteins and directs all theory much like. That right now. It's Gary important agent. At Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. One of the country's largest comprehensive sickle cell sinners they're donating thousands of masks and Hanson advertisers to the families of young people with the disease. And. Because individuals the Eagles are disease. Comes in half a bullet and get it used in order to get lead. Or person that is at want to make sure to get hot and I'll see you double so we quickly. Here just to get our break east covering her child. Hands and they could get to the hot eight. Meanwhile doctor Stanford is hoping her work out in the community. We'll prevents them from having to make a trip to the hospital by early detection and limiting the spread. We are getting our results that already in their. Just last week doctor Stanford and her team tested more than 360. People here at this mega church. We're here it beyond that I couldn't hurt. A great need. In the community for. Testing for overnight team. May have been one of access and availability. And education and we're trying to provide all leave here today. It was like great adventure there were so many cars and we knew we only have. 350. Plus it's so we axis and yet to turn people away. 121000 members are held by pastor Alan Lawler. And before we get the peak of the corona virus don't quit going to make it for weeks now pastor Wohlers been streaming from an empty sanctuary. And he says he hasn't had any symptoms of -- nineteen. I'm just want to repeat it fact his rationale for getting tested was simply to encourage members of this underserved community to also get tested. So I was just doing it not expecting to be positive but expecting to guests show people that it really doesn't hurt when it goes your nose and so the last thing I expect to get last week was a positive. Oh of results he wasn't expecting from a testy likely wouldn't have taken were it not for doctor Ilyce Stanford. I think I'm on assignment because I don't feel bad and I can't speak. Or people bet may not feel good enough to speak we need tests we need a lot of testing the cars. I'm not taken that hit us I wouldn't be and one walk route. Shedding. And 02 actually. I'm infecting someone who would have worst experience. Is saying bars. Undeterred he still preaching now from home sometimes. God calls time out. Sometimes god will tell all of us who use it is time to sit down. We know that when America catches cold the black community moaned. And so we have to we have to take extra steps to make sure that message gets out of twofold mess it's a challenge the system to recognize that disparities that he already. It's a challenge to our community to recognize that these real and yet to take responsibility. For ROL. Taking responsibility for the health and well being in this community is exactly what doctor Stanford is doing. My doctors and friends and other CDs you can do to. You know you can USE and Oakley you have to support your local and state government if you don't you can do it are you angry. I'm angry because. Maybe a week. A week is enough time for a governor. Doctors and nurses and epidemiologist. Gains in PH people and folks with money. Good put something together like the most vulnerable. Are in this sense our elderly. African Americans are also vulnerable. And I don't see either resource is I don't even see action Wear them moved. Into getting people tested. Until then it's doctor Stanford to the rescue. With a quick tilt of their head in five seconds while but the nose out our hot top and relax read. All further proof that super heroes really don't need capes. Perfect his masked woman. Is saving lives just the same. My mom one of and they got it on on that news. Doctor Stanford a blessing for so many and a reminder from the Red Cross tonight that the need is great an African Americans as well as people of all races. Are being urged to donate blood.

