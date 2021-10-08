-
Now Playing: The story of an Olympic diver and his gay dad who got him to Tokyo
-
Now Playing: This summer’s hottest new workout trend
-
Now Playing: Tips for managing the child tax credit
-
Now Playing: This deaf, blind and pink dog is an inspiration
-
Now Playing: Cat Cora makes 'copycat' Cinnabon Cinnamon Rolls with a scrumptious secret step
-
Now Playing: 'Making Modern' stars share how to improve your home on a budget
-
Now Playing: Celebrities spark bathing debate
-
Now Playing: How to cope with post-pandemic PTSD
-
Now Playing: 100-year-old woman continues to lift weights
-
Now Playing: Air Force staff sergeant reunites with military dog
-
Now Playing: Fashion Fall Forecast and top trends for the upcoming season
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals under $20 from small businesses
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 6, 2021
-
Now Playing: Making candy and creating smiles at Tokyo candy shop
-
Now Playing: Newborn helps dad propose
-
Now Playing: How to navigate through fear and anxiety
-
Now Playing: The importance of unplugging from social media and digital devices
-
Now Playing: Amy Robach's inspiring journey to the top of Mount Fuji
-
Now Playing: We want to be on this 10-year-old skater’s level