New documentary examines impact of conversion therapy ministries

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Kristine Stolakis and Julie Rodgers on their documentary "Pray Away," which examines the fallout from conversion therapy, a practice legal in some form in 30 states.
9:11 | 08/10/21

