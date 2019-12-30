-
Now Playing: Church shooting hero on taking out ‘the evil threat’
-
Now Playing: Texas church shooting caught on livestream
-
Now Playing: Kristen Bell can't handle Dax Shepard 'brilliantly' explaining cursing to their child
-
Now Playing: ‘I don’t see myself as a hero,’ says Texas church parishioner
-
Now Playing: Sisters dressed as Mary Poppins meet Mary Poppins at Disney World
-
Now Playing: Federal hate crime charges filed against Hanukkah stabbing suspect
-
Now Playing: Prepping for the 2020 Rose Parade
-
Now Playing: Lone survivor of Louisiana plane crash in critical condition
-
Now Playing: 'Lord of the Ring' fans building real-life hobbit home
-
Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy!’ announcer Johnny Gilbert on what makes the show special
-
Now Playing: Colorado rancher spots squadron of drones flying at night
-
Now Playing: Everything to know about the NYE Ball
-
Now Playing: Maye Musk shares beauty secrets, advice to women in new book
-
Now Playing: Performances set for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve
-
Now Playing: New safety concerns over sightseeing tours after Hawaii helicopter crash
-
Now Playing: Seattle students ordered to get vaccinated
-
Now Playing: College basketball team makes emergency landing
-
Now Playing: Zac Efron evacuated from wilderness for life-threatening infection
-
Now Playing: Urgent investigation into small plane crash that killed 5