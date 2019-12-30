Transcript for ‘I don’t see myself as a hero,’ says Texas church parishioner

A Sunday service in Texas inter rocked it. After a gunman seen here in the service life stream opened fire. The gunshot sparked. Hand making huge it's it's six seconds later members of the church security team returned fire killing the shooter. Who has now been identified as Keith Thomas can on two congregants were killed. The citizens who were inside that church. Undoubtedly saved 242 other. Person. Church member Jack Wilson is the one who shot and killed the gunman. A former reserve deputy he'd been teaching other congregants how to shoot as part of the west freeway church of Christ security measures in. I don't see myself as a hero. Save yourself and doing war. Needed to be done to break open people threatened. Today Texas attorney general can Paxton. Praise the State's gun laws which include a measure enacted these years that affirms the right of licensed handgun holders to carry a weapon in places of worship. Unless the facility bans weapons from them. Investigators including the FBI are still working to determine a motive for the gunman. It's a he had been to the church several times before was arrested in 2016 for unlawful possession of a weapon in New Jersey. His sister says she believes her brother went on a suicide mission. And yet who that ABC news Los Angeles.

