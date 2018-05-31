Transcript for Dozens of animals found dead at pet store

On Saturday may 26 doctor Karen Blakely received a very concerning call. She was needed at the McComb pet land. They haven't any idea that that it out yet that helped cap a steady. Throughout B. Were you eat anchor. The McComb police department received a complaint around 1 PM Saturday concerning the pet store. When officers arrived they noticed this sign on the door says closed for maintenance. Officers can also see animals running a loose inside the building and Nelson noticed that the power was not on. Officers say the power had been off for more than two weeks the building's landlord was contacted so officers could get inside. What are a lot of the building Victoria public that went through everybody. Quiet and peace but that everybody eat. Likely be and be sure people. Officers found around 41 deceased animals and about 56 of living animals. The store owner Jessica spangler was arrested on May 27 for aggravated cruelty to animals. She was later released on bond. Spangler was interviewed by investigators and stated that she'd coordinated. To have another individual care for the animals and was not aware they were not being cared for. Spangler penalty could range from probation to jail time. Pat as a Christian people who are at about people you know or ticket let. I get it does but are. Reporting in McComb TV better line KHQ a news.

