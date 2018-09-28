Transcript for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's friend speaks on Kavanaugh hearing with ABC News

We want to bring into the conversation now Samantha Geary is a friend of doctor Christine glossy Ford was in that hearing room for those hours yesterday were doctor four testified and and and Samantha. First of all O. The reaction to how the president has reacted to all of this have you have you spoken at all in the in the aftermath of yesterday's hearing to. To your friend doctor Ford and and how has she taken these last 24 hours and sheets and she stepped away from the witness Stan. Well I. Are today. I spent a couple hours yesterday after her testimony. And it was really nice to eat the the caller back to back it ain't like back. Nobody at the day's news. But cross. Ready and so urged un American. I'd have a lot of work. And of course she she was assisting from very early on that there be an FBI investigation we now have news at a Capitol Hill that enough senators. Our intent on making that happen that it appears like it's likely to. What kind of cooperation is it your sense that she is prepared. It's offered a she of other information. What kind of what kind of information is she ready to give to the FBI if indeed as a full fledged investigation. You continue to operate as adds very inning. Just. Answering the questions that they have to entering seen. It all means that she cats. And did you watch the second half of the hearing went wreck happen. Watch it entirety yet steam. Hoops action of it. Out of and I. Asked. Hey. Do you know it is professor four and watched any NA and what what are your reactions just. From the whole debt. Holt thank you might it isn't an intense day. You know her testimony at grant at least it's incredibly. Eat been able to. Sit there and perhaps. Acts on the raw. It's incredible how are well. We all. Got past her opening statement. That she. Relax after that. And it backed. Answer questions. After we are left. Hearing on. Capitol well. We were able. To wrap this all up product earth. Sheen she saw us through she's out despite. Tremendous personal sacker thanks he and I think that she is seeing. She's adults. She's saddled actually she knows her backs to it is responsible way. It's that was really all she did she sent out. Have you spoke to sink the boat how is she feeling about it. And not spoken to persons. And incident the eerie it if you could. Didn't give us a sense of her mindset around all of this it does she feel now as if her voice was heard adequately. It's it's senators have have listened to this have weighed what she said wait what he said and they end up. Putting Greg Kavanagh on the Supreme Court which she be at peace with that. And I think that. That we responsibility. The right thing regardless of how how it turns out. So. Why each yankees win. Whitney. Calculate risks that she told. Her response was. Option out there concerts I'm not sure it. The rest congress a clear conscience on this day go our. But she cheat sheet that builders a big Edie. So. I'm not sure what else we asked her and now she house rebuilt like it but we us worker she. What do you think I would you feel if he becomes justice Brent Cavanaugh. I think I'll be disappointed in the American system I'm already. Down. Blending we can probably all agree on is this is not at Apple's. And she had its in the fact that their. Wasn't. At BI investigation opened. Important. That we can't all be. Tax gap in the hands and then it really counts is sort of it sneezed at yesterday. Martian. In a mighty good reality PD that is. Conference governance. Republicans seem just paint the picture that the Democrats are taking advantage of doctor Christine sport that she steal my. Now. All right Samantha Geary a friend of doctor forward in the hearing room yesterday thank you. For joining us today thanks for checking in over the last couple a couple of days it's been very. Very very worthwhile for all of us I think to hear this perspective we appreciate your time. Thank you very happy news.

