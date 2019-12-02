Transcript for Drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman found guilty on all 10 charges

After six days of deliberating jury in Brooklyn federal court finding my keen Chappel Guzman. One of the most notorious drug lords of our generation guilty this conviction. It's a victory. For the American people the jury coming to the decision after a grueling three month trial. Federal prosecutors calling more than fifty witnesses presenting evidence including text messages recorded calls it he and written letters. They say prove he let the Sinaloa Cartel in charge of trafficking hundreds of thousands of pounds of drugs money laundering and conspiring to murder a number of his rivals is responsible for violence including murderers. In the smuggling a massive amounts of narcotics into the United States the defense interview just one witness in their case was over in thirty minutes. Using their closing arguments that claim that Guzman was the real victim and his arrest was a conspiracy. Of course we're gonna appeal there was a tremendous amount of issues that were. We're created here. The trial was held under unprecedented security force whose mind who famously escaped to Mexican prisons as recently as 2015. Where he seen here on camera. Disappearing down this elaborate now long tunnel into a nearby safe house this video obtained by ABC news showing his mind being transported to the United States. He's expected to be sentenced to life in American prison is a sense for which. There is no escape. And no return. Goes non will be sentenced in June the Bureau of Prisons has not decided where he should be incarcerated. Tanya back is ABC news Los Angeles.

