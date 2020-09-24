Transcript for ‘Eerie calm’ in Louisville after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor’s death

And now to the unrest across the country following the grand jury decision in an Rihanna Taylor case. Protesters took to the streets in several major cities after the grand jury declined to charge three officers in Taylor's killing. One officer was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into a neighbor's apartment. Last night's protests were mostly peaceful but things didn't turn violent in Louisville where at least two officers were shot. ABC's Trevor alt is there in Louisville with more Trevor what's it like their right now. Well good morning Diane I think it could be described as a bit of an eerie calm right now very peaceful morning so far wolf over the those huge section. Found that are closed off to concede the police presence behind me and tonight once again just like last night it. Citywide it is going to be taking in and around 9 o'clock there were reports. Thousands of people out here in mobile last night. After that curfew kicked in the protest did largely dissipated and again that was also after those two police officers were shot here. It's a staggering almost historic level of tension in removal and there's no signs of this unrest slowing down anytime since nine. And Trevor what do we know about the officers who were shot and how they're doing. Well police Ellison that neither of those officers suffered life threatening injuries one of them was shot in the abdomen and to go into surgery the other one. Was shot in the side again that's a police chief saying that. Neither of them are at risk of a dying as of right now we do know. That one person has been arrested in the shooting 26 year old Lorenzo Johnson he's gonna be charged with multiple counts of first degree assault on a police officer. And also wanton endangerment which of course is the same charge that that one officer was charged with indie drama Taylor shooting incidents while nine. Write your brawls for a smooth milk Trevor thanks so few and the rest of the city stay safe tonight.

