Transcript for El Paso massacre has impact on Latino community

It's clear domestic terrorism is becoming. The threat of our time I want to bring in doctor Lahti noble idea and he's an assistant professor of history at the University of Kentucky and an immigration policy expert. Doctor lot of EO you know this attack in El Paso. And it targeted the Mexicana Mexican American community specifically the police chief acknowledged that. What are the possible ripple effects of the shooting not only this community but. Latinos in this country as a whole. Well I think Latinos as a whole in this country and felt under attack for a number of years now. And so there's this is not shocking to me frankly. It's devastating it's horrific. But we have been seeing white nationalist rhetoric. You know be elevated from from something at close range is something that is coming out of White House that's coming out from the higher seeds of American power. And so it doesn't shock me she is kind of terror and it doesn't shock me that that our communities. Are frightened Franklin. And we understand that that's what's happening news is not random violence started to see facts marketed at. Certain communities. That this isn't happening in the back and this is this has been happening. Since before this we sixteen election. And the president's rhetoric has it and certainly elevated. Something that should be printed bastards is something that is does become totally normal to hear from our nation's leadership. He and you. White domestic terror what did you mean by that. We'll certainly meet that the community having a conversation about guns and gun control. I just moved the state of Kentucky where. It's shockingly easy to obtain a dorm. And any kind of gone really. So that's part of the conversation or think we need to go beyond that as well. What we're seeing it is used as an incomplete conversation where we're hoping and trying to have a conversation about nonviolence we should be doing our. But that will always be an eight complete conversation unless you take into account what's driving the violence. Certainly you can try to take arms office basically tried to make it a little more difficult for people. To get their hands on on weapons. That frankly shouldn't exist and are not streets. Other weapons of war but. Why we're talking about gun control we also need to be talking about. Violence more generally and white nationalism and what is driving there's violence against communities of color. Against people. Such as those who have been affected now possible. You know what we're we're seeing in the manifest those. These white nationalist terrorist. Bomb. Is language that is shockingly similar to what you're here day today for president. Trump. Sort think yes let's talk about our control its talked about sensible reform. Let's talk about. Who shouldn't shouldn't be allowed to have gone to how how easy on the door to order process should be but also let's talk about. Just what striving. This gun violence. And when you combine the two this is what we and our we end up with the situation in which people who are filled with eight. Who are here and he and then and then using that that rhetoric. To our people. Had you know the easiest but access to. Weapons. Of war. So those are two I think two important conversations that half the in units. And after a lot it what do you make of the president's comments this morning because he said that. Kate has no place in this country. But as you said his rhetoric. Has influenced potentially influenced. What's happening in these. Domestic terror incidents. Yet again I was hopeful where first. Kurtz of some of the words and a White House because frankly they Wear. Characteristic. White House that is as views were ridiculous congress. Suggesting that both sides. Wherever that means are responsible for or current situation. That's the simply untrue of course the white nationalism is is the danger at this moment it's aren't. But what what really bothered me was that you know in one breath he condemns racism as as the shooting those people sure. But then his is also hide. These terror attacks and an analyst whom they are under the tax merit to terrorists people. Two immigration and one of its two leads. Well he called again strangely. Or ham. We're stronger background checks but then said that that is essentially that is needed because. The potential. Or what's where immigrants. Outing access to guns so again and one in one Gretzky he did. Condemned national where nationalism and racism and I appreciate that but that that's that's simply not good enough when you fall in conflict with more fear mongering. All of the kind that you see in manifest those. Of these these these shooters in these people who are attacking. Latinos don't you know communities. RA doctor Lazio spoke to. Assistant professor at the University of Kentucky thanks so much for joining us today.

