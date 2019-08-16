Transcript for El Paso police hopes to ID 'hero' after massacre

Good noon police in Texas are trying to find a man they say risked his own life to save others including an infant. During real pasts of shooting investigators released this video of the man they want to find. The want to identify him an interview and they say that his actions of the Wal-Mart on August 3 were critical and life saving. Few details have been revealed about what exactly that that did but police believe he's a hero. Meanwhile a massive turnout is expected tonight for the funeral of one of the victims in that massacre. Mark you wrecked car is one of the 22 people killed earlier this month during that shooting Rampage in her husband Tony Vasco. Was afraid that attendance would be rather small for her funeral because they have few living relatives. So he invited the entire city of El Paso and now that surface. Has been moved to a larger venue because of an overwhelming response. Not just from Al paso but from people all over the country. Good news if there are world and reluctant. There is no word nor Kunduz whole world. And she you. No what we're seeing everything so perhaps it. Rumored weird wonderful news. That this here's my whole. That's that's when the funeral home has been inundated with condolence messages and flowers for the 63 year old victim. They were married for 22 years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.