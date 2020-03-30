Emergency field hospital set up in Central Park

The hospital will hold 68 beds in New York City in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, New York officials and local hospital authorities.
1:40 | 03/30/20

Emergency field hospital set up in Central Park
