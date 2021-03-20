Transcript for Envelopes containing powder mailed to NYC schools

Suspicious envelope mailed to a New York City school of white letter envelope. With powder inside arrived late last night at the Rudolf Steiner school on east setting eight straight. Six other city schools previously received letters with similar content that white powder each envelope had a US flag stamp. And a hand written address in block letters as in previous cases the powder. In this most recent envelope was tested and we learned that it was not a dangerous.

