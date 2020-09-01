Transcript for After Epstein: Survivor Courtney Wild in her own words

My name is Courtney wild and I'm a victim of Jeffrey Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused meaning for years robbing me of my innocence and mental health. Jeffrey Epstein has sent nothing but manipulate our justices. Where he has never been held accountable for its actions even said Wednesday. Jeffrey Epstein rob myself and all the other victims of our day in court to confront him one by one. And for that he isn't tower. Saying that hey I'm a victim. Being sexually abused by this person is a hard thing to like come to terms with in the deal away and it really except I don't want to be known as the victim. He wasn't involved in my life without a shadow of doubt in my life would have gone a different way. I would predict future. In after a lot and you know I'm still finding myself in I think there's something freeing about just policing that. And being a decade win what you've been through land at the end of the day I still feel like there's no closure. I haven't gotten any closure for them. For all the other victims you know there's so many of them for one a lot of these girls don't wanna lifter in this again. Some of these garden and gone through the sexual abuse or and they can look at me and say okay well she's she's telling her story. You know maybe it's my story can influence other people to speak up. And to say you know fight justice and the threat whenever they're going fair. I have a seven year old son and he had no bleachers at me sports bar I just have a very regular normal life. He and yeah I'm happy I feel great sense of accomplishment and I feel very proud for standing up for myself.

