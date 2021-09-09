Transcript for ER doctor in Idaho describes patients with COVID-19

I disasters salute and your doctors here you know on this regional medical center in Boise Idaho. And on the ground here in my average department we're seeing a lot of who patients currently. And fortunate we're also seeing a lot of boarded patience these people that we're trying to get upstairs too crazy to tell a bit but they just don't exist because. There Paul. And so unfortunately of course being torn me 24 hours farmers are waiting for these guys do you. Means we can't take. Carry them quite as well and we're also having this either under forty patients we normally see today and half as many which is counting. That's the other big thing that's different on this surge is the number of young patients were seeing a lot of 34 year old moms and dads. In here with Covert about it seven to ten of their illness. They are scare. And looks painful are struggling to breathe there are toxic. They've been sick for multiple days. And they are almost all entirely unvaccinated. And there's a lot of I think regret on their behalf about not doing something to permit this for themselves forum. The last thing that's really talking right now is. He health care team are nurses techs. Even our environmental service people. They're pretty tired and it is a long time with a lot of turnovers so a lot of people that we started this. First couple surges with are no longer here we've lost a lot of institutional knowledge they. Left medicine they left beavers department. And it's getting little challenging so. We're still going to be here restored to take care of me patience as we can but it officers through laws that bargaining power.

