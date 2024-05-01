Eric Adams discusses 'outside agitators' at Columbia University protests

New York Mayor Eric Adams discussed why NYPD tactics were used during protests at Columbia University and City College, which led to about 300 arrests.

May 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live