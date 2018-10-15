Transcript for Escaped pig lured home with Doritos

Modern day version of the pipe yet also an animal news this morning police in San Bernardino County California received a call about a lose pig. Which was described as being the size of a mini ports. That's a big boy how they weren't sure how to corral the animal at first then one deputy. She improvised. She learning using every house. It stayed in the jury does she added she had a minute lunch bags and maybe this'll work and it did the pig it. Followed the not choked labor trail they eventually got it back we're sure that with a cool ranch fit the typical typical typical register read. Hey it worked its food is later I'll take your kids up by her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.