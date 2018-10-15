Escaped pig lured home with Doritos

More
A county sheriff’s office in California received a call about a loose pig on Saturday.
0:40 | 10/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Escaped pig lured home with Doritos
Modern day version of the pipe yet also an animal news this morning police in San Bernardino County California received a call about a lose pig. Which was described as being the size of a mini ports. That's a big boy how they weren't sure how to corral the animal at first then one deputy. She improvised. She learning using every house. It stayed in the jury does she added she had a minute lunch bags and maybe this'll work and it did the pig it. Followed the not choked labor trail they eventually got it back we're sure that with a cool ranch fit the typical typical typical register read. Hey it worked its food is later I'll take your kids up by her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58504394,"title":"Escaped pig lured home with Doritos","duration":"0:40","description":"A county sheriff’s office in California received a call about a loose pig on Saturday.","url":"/US/video/escaped-pig-lured-home-doritos-58504394","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.