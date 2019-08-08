Transcript for Escaped Tennessee inmate 'could be anywhere:' TBI director

To help in this effort as the governor and author honest. To provide a word and we're doing so at 20000 dollar reward for. And apprehension. The rest. And that conviction. Of this individual. And we want to remind you the last thing I'll say is we need you to be. Vigilant we need you to provide information we need you to help while enforcement. Because it's very important the state of Tennessee into the citizens of our state that we apprehend. It's important for the fame later that. Right all of our resources at this time from the TV. R&R. Effort is off focused in west Tennessee right now. In this operation. We have shifted resources from throughout the state. To west Tennessee. As this is a forward. Our crime scene was cleared this morning at about 4:50 AM. Are our violent crime response team. I was able to complete their their efforts on the scene and so then what happens from that point forward is they will bring. All evidence here to headquarters to be processed. I do want to announce that we are. Currently working with the DA as I speak to obtain warrants. On four homicide. On Curtis Watson. So he now moose from the status of a person of interest to a suspect in this case. There have been no credible sightings at this time we have checked all. Potential leads and information that has been provided to us. It through. A number of resources. We ask the public as the as the governor mentioned to continue to be vigilant. And to help us find this very dangerous suspect. Those in the area specifically. Were asking you to check your property for things that are out of place. I'm looking at it things like food supplies and sources vehicles. Out buildings. To courthouses. Anything where a person might hop. To look around. If you're not comfortable with that call local law enforcement they were absolutely assist you in that effort. We're asking them to look at their trail cameras. As well as as well as checking. On there neighbors. I think that's critical at this point for those who live in the area. To check in with their neighbors and have a regular check in. To checked on each other while the suspect as of march. He could be anywhere we need tennesseans. As well as our partners. Throughout. The bordering states to be vigilant on this he he could be outside of Tennessee. We're asking that anyone and everyone pay attention. And if you cite this individual do not approach him he is extremely dangerous. If you see him call out 11 immediately.

