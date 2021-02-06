Transcript for Evander Holyfield defeats Mike Tyson in 1996, violence erupts in 1997 rematch: Part 7

Gordon: The money was flowing in and he was spending all his time in Sin City. There were more temptations than he ever had in his life. Kriegel: You're at the highest echelon of American fame. You're not living in the real world. You have to be rudderless, almost by definition. What we didn't know at the time was, we didn't know he was getting high. We didn't know he was snorting coke. When Tyson reached a certain level of income, he obviously indulged in a lot of things. Woman: First stop on the tour, Mike's Las Vegas house. Look at that rug. Wald: I got Roseanne the first interview with Mike post-prison, and part of that was when we got to Mike's house, he was in the swimming pool with a full-grown 400- or 500-pound tiger. Full adult playing basketball with the tiger, like playing with a kitten or an old dog or something. You know? Kriegel: It felt like he was the champ again. No one really knew the truth of it... Until he was with Evander. He believes he's the best fighter in the world. I definitely know I'm the best fighter in the world, and we're gonna see Saturday night. Briggs: Holyfield is not a regular human being, he come hard, he come to fight, he come to war. Look at him. And they get in a ring together, and then you see for the first time that Evander is actually bigger. Tyson, because he was a bully in the ring, didn't like bigger guys. Perez: It was two bulls just coming forward with each other. And Holyfield was not intimidated or scared. Holyfield figured it out -- hit him in the body, take out his breath, take his rhythm away, and then also headbutt him, headbutt him so he could be stunned. He is knocked down by a body punch in the middle of the fight. He's completely shot. Then Evander Holyfield hit him with a barrage of punches and his knees buckle. He had him hurt and the fight was eventually stopped. Holyfield out-dirtied him. He beat him. You know, he bullied him. He bullied the bully. I went in there. I fought and gave my best. I was tired and he just kept fighting, and I got caught in some exchange, and then he fought a hell of a fight. Losing in boxing isn't like losing in another sport. It's not like, you know, you dropped a double header this weekend. It's a kind of death. Reporter: A question for Mike. Do you feel that your air of invincibility has now been shattered for good? People lose, everyone loses. We lose in fights. We lose in life. We lose our family members. After Tyson lost to Evander Holyfield, it had a dramatic impact on his psyche. Matthews: Don't forget, when a fighter gets beat like that, he doesn't forget it, you know? He remembers, "You know, this guy beat me last time. You know, can he do it to me again?" May 3rd is the date. Mark it on your calendars. It is being billed as a rematch of the best fight of 1996. Tyson: I'm confident I'm gonna win. Okay? I'm just ready to fight. I'm -- Your guys are talking -- People on his side are talking, they're not fighting. People on my side are talking, they're not fighting. But I'm going to fight, and he's not going to have the championship come Saturday night. And he was going in with this attitude of revenge. "I'm getting you back." Man: A rematch for the wba Heavyweight Championship of the world -- Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield. Man: Championship rematch between heavyweights Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson may be the most anticipated fight in two decades. Mike Tyson fought him rough. Evander fought him even rougher. And hit him low, one for good measure. Hazzard: Halfway through that fight, I could see things changing. I could see, it seemed like Mike's confidence was leaving. I could see that Evander Holyfield's confidence was constantly building. They were clashing a lot. In the first couple of rounds, he'd been headbutted again. Caused a huge gash over Tyson's eye. He frustrated him by using those headbutts repeatedly. I mean, Mike Tyson even turned to Mills Lane, like, "Man, help me out here!" Wald: He was screaming, "Look what he did, look what he did, look what he did!" Mills Lane looked through him like he didn't exist. And that's what Mike lost it. And all of a sudden, it wasn't Mike Tyson the champion, it was Mike Tyson from Brownsville that got cheated, that got spit on, that got sucker-punched, that got underestimated, and didn't receive the proper love and guidance from home. And he didn't know what to do... Except to bite. And bite he did. After he bid off the chunk of ear, he spit it out at Holyfield's feet and went like this, "Go ahead, look at it." It was the most unsportsmanlike thing I have ever seen. Man, that was heartbreaking to watch. I couldn't stop crying, and I couldn't stop saying, "Oh, my God, he's lost it. He's lost it. He's in trouble. He's in trouble. He's in trouble. This isn't entertainment. This isn't funny. This is this man's life. He just destroyed his career!" Gray: Jesus, it was chaotic. The sheriffs and the police got into the ring and tried to separate the fighters and then they took him out of the ring, and then he was just showered with debris and beer. Schaap: I remember him, you know, moments after Mills Lane ends the fight, talking to Jim Gray, and he said, "Did you see what he was doing to me?" Man: Was that a retaliation for the eye? When you bit him in his ear? Regardless of what I did, he'd been butting me for two fights! But you got to address it, Mike. I did address -- No, I did address it. I addressed it in the ring. Why did you do that, though, Mike? I mean, was that the proper response to me? Look at me. Look at me. Look at me. Look at me. I gotta go home and my kids are gonna be scared of me. Look at me, man. Here we go, stand back. Stand back, stand back. Man: Mike, what happened, man? Why'd you bite him? Lawson: And those fans were not happy. The things that were coming out of their mouths -- that took a toll with Mike. It did something to him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.