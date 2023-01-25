What to expect from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial

ABC News legal analyst Channa Lloyd breaks down the murder trial for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his son and wife.

January 25, 2023

